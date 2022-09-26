Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

