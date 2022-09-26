Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IWM stock opened at $165.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

