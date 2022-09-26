PSI Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

