Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,480 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 43,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

