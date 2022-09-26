Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,457,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

