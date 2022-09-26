Oak Harvest Investment Services Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,231. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

