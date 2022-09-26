Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 57,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.81 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

