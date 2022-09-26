Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,919,202. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $146.95 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

