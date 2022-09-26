Well Done LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.81 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

