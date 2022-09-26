Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
