WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,186 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 5.5% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 37,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 196,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

HDV stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.74. 8,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.