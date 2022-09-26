Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,174,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,654,637. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.