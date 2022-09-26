Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $264.23. 14,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

