Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 94 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.44. 57,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.02. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.06 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

