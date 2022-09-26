Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.52

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.52 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 2851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.07.

Welltower Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

