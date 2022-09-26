Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $115.64 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

