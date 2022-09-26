Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $152.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

