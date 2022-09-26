PSI Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.