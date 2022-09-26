Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires Shares of 6,399 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.50 and a 200-day moving average of $362.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

