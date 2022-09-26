Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 1,893 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.84. 68,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,559. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

