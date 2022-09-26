Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ 6th Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,389. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.