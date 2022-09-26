Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,244,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,768,000 after purchasing an additional 166,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $116.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

