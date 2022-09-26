Capitol Family Office Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.7% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $203.59 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

