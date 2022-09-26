Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.41 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

