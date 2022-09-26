Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

UNP opened at $203.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

