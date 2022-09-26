Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.4% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,240,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,560,000 after buying an additional 71,518 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock opened at $334.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.