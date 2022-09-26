Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 26,563 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Shares of ECL opened at $149.26 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average is $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

