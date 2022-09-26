Well Done LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $130.48 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.