WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,223 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.