WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,223 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.