Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,439,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

