Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 3.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.78. 12,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

