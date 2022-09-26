Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,526,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after buying an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 10.1 %

NYSE:LVS traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 273,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.