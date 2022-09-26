Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $164.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.73 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.