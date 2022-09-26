Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $94.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $86.85 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 59,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,020,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

