Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.15. 39,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $152.64 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

