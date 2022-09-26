Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

