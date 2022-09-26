Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 757.6% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 312,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 275,792 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 204,437 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.