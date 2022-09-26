Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.57. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

