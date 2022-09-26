Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,632,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $138.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

