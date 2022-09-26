Townsend & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 10,144 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 65.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Netflix by 41.4% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 36.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.09. The company had a trading volume of 91,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,864. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.67.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

