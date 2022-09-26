iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IJH opened at $222.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day moving average is $247.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

