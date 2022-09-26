SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.96

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 24105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

