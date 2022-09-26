Collective Family Office LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,946. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

