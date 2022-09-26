Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.63

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.63 and last traded at $104.22, with a volume of 27978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Prologis Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

