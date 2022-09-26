Collective Family Office LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,027. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

