iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $45.82 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.