PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW opened at $188.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

