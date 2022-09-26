Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $470.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.99 and its 200 day moving average is $546.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.00 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

