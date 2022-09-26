Morgan Stanley Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 2.1 %

SR opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spire will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 125.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.