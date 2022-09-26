General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 80.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 745,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,467,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $81,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

